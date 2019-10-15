Miranda Kerr Welcomes Son Myles With Husband Evan Spiegel: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Also available on the NBC app

It's another baby boy for Miranda Kerr! Access Hollywood confirms the supermodel has welcomed her third son named Myles. "We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," she wrote in the statement. This is Miranda's second child with husband Evan Spiegel. They are also parents to 1-year-old son Hart. The former Victoria's Secret Angel also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando Bloom.

