Miranda Kerr posed for the cover of fashion magazine LVR's latest issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday. The skincare mogul exclusively took Access Hollywood behind the scenes of her shoot and shared her top beauty tip and go-to product from her line, Kora Organics. Plus, she reflected on her bond with ex Orlando Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry, saying, "I adore Katy, and I just really love the fact that Orlando's found someone that he's really connected with."

