Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Miranda Kerr On How She Took Her Business Next Level & Why She & Evan Spiegel Are A Perfect Match

CLIP07/14/20
Also available on the nbc app

Miranda Kerr is establishing herself as a bona fide business boss! The KORA Organics founder tells Access Hollywood how her Snapchat CEO husband, Evan Spiegel, encouraged her to take her skincare venture to the next level and expand internationally. The couple has made their first joint magazine cover debut for the latest issue of WSJ., out now, and Miranda elaborates on why they make such a great team personally and professionally. The supermodel also shares why her contemporary furniture line Love.Joy.Bliss, launching Aug. 3, has the perfect additions for anyone looking to make their home a sanctuary. She goes on to explain the "wonderful" co-parenting relationship she has with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and wishes him and fiancée Katy Perry well as they await the arrival of their daughter. And, Miranda revisits a few of her most stunning red carpet looks in a Fashion Flashback!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, miranda kerr, kora organics, miranda kerr kora, Orlando Bloom, katy perry, miranda kerr husband, evan spiegel, miranda kerr evan spiegel, miranda kerr orlando bloom, katy perry pregnant
S2020 E013 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Janel Parrish Is 'Proud' To Star In History Making Hallmark Movie: 'It Means Everything'
CLIP 04/16/21
Gal Gadot Reveals How Princess Diana Inspired Her Wonder Woman Portrayal
CLIP 04/15/21
Kris Jenner Shares Heartfelt Divorce Advice For Kim Kardashian: ‘The Kids Come First’
CLIP 04/15/21
Keith Urban Gushes Over Hosting 2021 ACM Awards With Mickey Guyton: It’s A ‘No Brainer’
CLIP 04/15/21
Justin Theroux Gets Candid About Friendship With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston: 'We Love Each Other'
CLIP 04/15/21
Alex Rodriguez Shares Final Lookback At Tender JLo Memories Hours Before Split Announcement
CLIP 04/15/21
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka & Capri Sport Lakers Jerseys To Honor Dad Kobe: 'Lil' Mambacitas'
CLIP 04/15/21
John Corbett Says He’s Returning As Aidan Shaw In ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot
CLIP 04/15/21
Dale Moss Breaks His Silence On Clare Crawley Relationship: ‘We’re In A Good Place’ | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/15/21
How Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna & More Stars Are Stepping Up To Stop Asian Hate
CLIP 04/15/21
John Stamos Celebrates Son Billy's 3rd Birthday With Adorable Montage Of Mirror Selfies
CLIP 04/15/21
Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation: I’m ‘Super Bloated’
CLIP 04/15/21
Prince William & Prince Harry Won't Walk Next To Each Other At Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/15/21
Prince Harry, Prince William & Rest Of Royal Family Will Not Wear Military Uniforms at Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/15/21
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Wish The Best For Each Other As They Announce Split
CLIP 04/15/21
Jeannie Mai Reveals Symbolism Behind Her Nude-Colored Wedding Gown: It 'Represents How Transparent We Are'
CLIP 04/14/21
‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Shares Hand Injury Update After ‘Terrible’ Accident & Fifth Surgery
CLIP 04/14/21
Olympian Sam Mikulak Jokes About Being Team USA's Oldest Gymnast At 28: I Should 'Walk Out With A Cane'
CLIP 04/14/21
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Twins With Her In Major Fashion Move: 'She's Borrowing My Things'
CLIP 04/14/21
Chris Hemsworth’s Son Wears Thor Costume While Getting Boxing Lessons From Dad
CLIP 04/14/21
Vicki Gunvalson Crashes Jeana Keough's Interview To Confirm Engagement To Steve Amid Breakup Rumors
CLIP 04/14/21
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Surprise Daughter Luna With Beachside Scavenger Hunt For 5th Birthday
CLIP 04/14/21
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Pose With 7 Great-Grandchildren In Newly Released Photo
CLIP 04/14/21
Adam Perkins, Vine Viral Video Star, Dead At 24
CLIP 04/14/21
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr Share Candid Convo About Motherhood
CLIP 04/14/21
Prince Harry & Prince William Have Spoken On The Phone Ahead Of Prince Philip’s Funeral (Reports)
CLIP 04/14/21
Aaron Rodgers Gushes Over 'Cuddle Time' With Fiancée Shailene Woodley During Disney World Trip
CLIP 04/14/21
Colton Underwood Apologizes To Ex Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay
CLIP 04/14/21
John Travolta Honors 'Beautiful' Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday: 'I Love You'
CLIP 04/13/21
Kate Winslet Says It Felt 'Liberating' To Play Someone As 'Utterly Real' As 'Mare Of Easttown'
CLIP 04/13/21
Katy Perry Reacts To Emily Blunt Resemblance: 'God Liked Us So Much, She Made It Twice'
CLIP 04/13/21
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Treats Keith Urban & Their Daughters To At-Home Pedicures & Foot Massages
CLIP 04/13/21
See Justin Lin’s Reaction When Asked About ‘Fast 10’ Possibly Heading To Space
CLIP 04/13/21
Michelle Rodriguez Recalls ‘Impactful’ Work On ‘Fast & Furious 7’ After Paul Walker’s Death
CLIP 04/13/21
John Cena Says ‘F9’ Co-Star Vin Diesel Has ‘Every Characteristic’ Needed To Be A WWE Superstar
CLIP 04/13/21
Vin Diesel’s Son Vincent Adorably Crashes His ‘F9’ Interview
CLIP 04/13/21
Justin Timberlake Called Boy Band Music Genre 'Stupid' In 2000 Interview
CLIP 04/13/21
'Bridget Jones's Diary' 20th Anniversary: Renee Zellweger Only Spoke To Hugh Grant With A British Accent
CLIP 04/13/21
Kang Daniel Shares Inspiration Behind New Album ‘Yellow’: ‘The Lyrics Are Really Sad And Deep’
CLIP 04/13/21
Pete Davidson Seems To Confirm Phoebe Dynevor Romance: 'I'm With My Celebrity Crush'
CLIP 04/13/21
Howie Mandel And Daughter Jackie Love To Make Prank Phone Calls Together
CLIP 04/13/21
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Flattered’ By Her ‘Empathetic And Concerned’ Fans
CLIP 04/13/21
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More Celebrities React To Daunte Wright Being Fatally Shot By Police
CLIP 04/13/21
Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Speculation With Dr. Gerald Onuoha After Posting Cozy Selfie
CLIP 04/13/21
'Home Town' Stars Ben & Erin Napier Expecting Baby No. 2: 'I Can't Wait To See The 4 Of Us'
CLIP 04/12/21
Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian In NSFW Post: 'All Day I Dream About Sex With You'
CLIP 04/12/21
Robert Irwin Calls Sister Bindi An 'Amazing' Mom In Heartwarming National Siblings Day Message
CLIP 04/12/21
Olivia Holt Calls Jessica Biel ‘An Incredible Human Being’ After Working Together On ‘Cruel Summer’
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Harry May Not Be Allowed To Sit With Royal Family At Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Andrew Speaks Out About Prince Philip, Breaking His Silence Since Stepping Down As Royal
CLIP 04/12/21
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome First Child Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Harry Says Prince Philip Was 'Cheeky Right 'Til the End' In Touching Tribute
CLIP 04/12/21
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Expecting Twin Boys: ‘You Both Are Already So Loved’
CLIP 04/12/21
John Stamos Admits He Was ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘Friends’ Guest Role
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince William Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Prince Philip & Shares Photo Of Him With Prince George
CLIP 04/12/21
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Pack On The PDA At 2021 BAFTAs
CLIP 04/11/21
Prince Philip Remembered At The 2021 BAFTA Awards
CLIP 04/11/21
Prince Harry Arrives In The UK Ahead Of Grandfather Prince Philip’s Funeral (Reports)
CLIP 04/11/21
DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Pays Tribute To Him On Her 50th Birthday With Throwback Wedding Photos
CLIP 04/11/21
Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Pepper Thai Says Granddaughter Luna Gave Her Modeling Tips
CLIP 04/11/21
Nikki Grahame, ‘Big Brother UK’ Star, Dead At 38
CLIP 04/11/21
Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Posts Romantic Tribute For Her 31st Birthday: ‘You Knock My Socks Off’
CLIP 04/10/21
Prince Charles Breaks Silence On ‘Dear Papa’ Prince Philip’s Death In Heartfelt Tribute
CLIP 04/10/21
Pregnant Meghan Markle Not Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Per Doctor’s Orders
CLIP 04/10/21
Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
CLIP 04/10/21
Tia Mowry Shares Empowering Message After Postpartum Weight Loss: 'Know That You Are Worth It'
CLIP 04/10/21
Britney Spears Celebrates Sister Jamie Lynn's Birthday With Throwback Photo Of Them & Justin Timberlake
CLIP 04/10/21
Lily-Rose Depp Says It Was Her 'Childhood Dream' To Be The Chanel Haute Couture Bride
CLIP 04/09/21
Mena Suvari Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Michael Hope
CLIP 04/09/21
Princess Anne Said Life Would 'Be Completely Different' Without Late Father Prince Philip
CLIP 04/09/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Prince Philip With Tribute On Archewell Website
CLIP 04/09/21
Haylie Duff Reveals Why She Hasn’t Met Sister Hilary Duff’s Newborn Yet
CLIP 04/09/21
WWE’s Bianca Belair Shares Inspiring Life Advice For Mario Lopez’s Kids
CLIP 04/09/21
Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed On His Chest
CLIP 04/09/21
DMX Dead At 50: Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, Viola Davis & More React
CLIP 04/09/21
Prince Harry ‘Going To Do Everything Within His Power’ To Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral
CLIP 04/09/21
DMX Dead At 50 After Suffering ‘Catastrophic Cardiac Arrest’
CLIP 04/09/21
Prince Philip & Queen Elizabeth’s Decades Long Love Story
CLIP 04/09/21
Piers Morgan, Lisa Vanderpump & More Stars React To Prince Philip’s Death
CLIP 04/09/21
Queen Elizabeth Announces Prince Philip’s Passing At 99
CLIP 04/09/21
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Funny Run-In With Queen Elizabeth
CLIP 04/08/21
Mandy Moore's Newborn Son Gus Shows Off His Giant Smile In The Tub: 'He Sure Does Love A Bath'
CLIP 04/08/21
Jeannie Mai Reveals Jeezy Didn’t Write Down His Wedding Vows: ‘He Spoke Them From The Heart’
CLIP 04/08/21
Jennifer Aniston Admits 'Friends' Cast Had Hard Time Filming Last Episodes (2003)
CLIP 04/08/21
'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Husband & Nephew Are 'Healing' From Injuries After Truck Collision
CLIP 04/08/21
Khloé Kardashian Pens Honest Post About Body Image Struggle After Bikini Pic Controversy
CLIP 04/08/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Police Called 9 Times In 9 Months (Reports)
CLIP 04/08/21
Greer Grammer Says Kristin Davis Calmed Her Before Racy 'Deadly Illusions' Scenes
CLIP 04/08/21
Vanessa Bryant Says 1-Year-Old Daughter Capri Has 'The Kobe Stare': 'Daddy & Gigi's Twin'
CLIP 04/08/21
'Summer House': Luke Gulbranson Sets Record Straight On Ex Hannah Berner's 'Over Lap' With Fiancé
CLIP 04/07/21
Nikki Bella Thanks Ex John Cena During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech: You Helped Me 'Find My Fearless Side'
CLIP 04/07/21
Jack Hanna Retiring From Public Life Due To Dementia, Family Says
CLIP 04/07/21
Taylor Swift Has Best Reaction To Sophie Turner’s Comment On Bop ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’
CLIP 04/07/21
Chrissy Teigen Surprises TikTok Star Who Has Been Cooking All Her Recipes
CLIP 04/07/21
Jamie Foxx Says ‘Soul’ Oscar Nominations Mean Everything In The World
CLIP 04/07/21
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Share a Rare Glimpse At Their Adorable Relationship
CLIP 04/07/21
Sheryl Underwood Breaks Her Silence On Sharon Osbourne's 'The Talk' Exit
CLIP 04/07/21
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Meri Brown Air Out Major Relationship Struggles In New Episode
CLIP 04/06/21
Katharine McPhee & Newborn Son Rennie Rock Matching Swimsuits In Adorable Family Photo
CLIP 04/06/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.