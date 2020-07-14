Also available on the nbc app

Miranda Kerr is establishing herself as a bona fide business boss! The KORA Organics founder tells Access Hollywood how her Snapchat CEO husband, Evan Spiegel, encouraged her to take her skincare venture to the next level and expand internationally. The couple has made their first joint magazine cover debut for the latest issue of WSJ., out now, and Miranda elaborates on why they make such a great team personally and professionally. The supermodel also shares why her contemporary furniture line Love.Joy.Bliss, launching Aug. 3, has the perfect additions for anyone looking to make their home a sanctuary. She goes on to explain the "wonderful" co-parenting relationship she has with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and wishes him and fiancée Katy Perry well as they await the arrival of their daughter. And, Miranda revisits a few of her most stunning red carpet looks in a Fashion Flashback!

