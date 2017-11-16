Miranda Kerr Is Expecting A Child With Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr is expecting a baby with her new husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. Check out all the details!
Appearing:
Tags: television, miranda kerr baby, interviews, miranda kerr husband, baby miranda kerr, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, miranda kerr and son, news miranda kerr, evan spiegel miranda kerr, access hollywood, miranda kerr son, hollywood, who is miranda kerr, miranda kerr and, celebrity news, access, is miranda kerr, entertainment, photo miranda kerr, miranda kerr evan spiegel, evan spiegel and miranda kerr, entertainment news, miranda kerr and husband, miranda kerr and evan spiegel
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.