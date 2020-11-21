Also available on the nbc app

Miranda Kerr has no hard feelings about ex-husband Orlando Bloom. In fact, she couldn't be more supportive of him and his fiancée Katy Perry! The supermodel and businesswoman reflected on handling co-parenting duties with Orlando, telling Drew Barrymore this week that she and the actor always make sure their son Flynn is priority No. 1. Though it can often be challenging for a blended family to stay on the same page, Miranda said maintaining a common goal and an open heart is the key to making it work for her, Orlando and their respective households. And it certainly helps that the 37-year-old not only has husband Evan Spiegel by her side, but she thinks pretty highly of Katy too!

