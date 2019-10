Also available on the NBC app

Olympic figure skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon are hitting the Oscars this weekend as Access' guests of honor, and according to Mirai she's going to come prepared just in case her bestie gets some lip action. The duo reveal who they can't wait to hit the dance floor with, who they want to meet at the Oscars and which movies they've totally lied about seeing.

Appearing: