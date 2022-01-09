Main Content

Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Glow In New Selfie From South African Getaway: 'Holiday Of A Lifetime'

CLIP01/09/22

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah still have that vacation glow! The couple looked radiant in a new selfie from their recent holiday getaway to the "Daily Show" host's native South Africa. Minka, 41, shared the snap on Instagram over the weekend and raved about the fun she had with her 37-year-old beau, writing in. her caption, "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi."

