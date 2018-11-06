Main Content

Ming-Na Wen & Linda Larkin Are Loving The Disney Princesses Girl Empowerment In 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

At the premiere of "Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet," Ming-Na Wen (the voice of Mulan) and Linda Larkin (the voice of Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin") tell Access about getting to spend time with their fellow Disney princesses for the film. And, Ming dishes on how delighted she is to see the princesses in comfy clothes in the new film. Plus, what do the actresses remember most about making their classic Disney movies?

