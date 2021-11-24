Mindy is a fan of the showtime Lakers! Mindy Kaling joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about her new show and about her experience having floor seats at an LA Lakers game. Mindy said, "It's intoxicating. The problem with when you get floor seats… when you're that close to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, it's very hard to go back." The former "The Office" star has a new show out called "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" and be sure to check out Mindy Kaling's Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection which is available now.

