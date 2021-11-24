Main Content

Mindy Kaling Took Her Dad To A Lakers Game And Loved It: 'It's Intoxicating'

CLIP11/24/21

Mindy is a fan of the showtime Lakers! Mindy Kaling joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about her new show and about her experience having floor seats at an LA Lakers game. Mindy said, "It's intoxicating. The problem with when you get floor seats… when you're that close to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, it's very hard to go back." The former "The Office" star has a new show out called "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" and be sure to check out Mindy Kaling's Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection which is available now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: mindy kaling, Lakers, dad, amazon, Sex Lives of College Girls
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.