Get ready for another round of bend and snap! Mindy Kaling teased details on writing the script for "Legally Blonde 3" while chatting with Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover about her partnership for Campbell's new Well Yes! Soups. "I love the franchise so much," she explained. "I love Elle Woods as a character. And when Reese [Witherspoon] asked me if I wanted to write it, I was like, 'Absolutely!' I can't wait to see what people think of the way we've written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine." The powerhouse producer also dished on motherhood with her two kids and revealed her 3-year-old daughter Katherine's hilarious reaction to the addition of her baby brother, Spencer. Plus, find out which fellow celebrity moms she turns to for advice!

