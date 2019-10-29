Mindy Kaling Shares The Relatable Reason Why She 'Had The Best Flight' After Cleaning Seat Herself

Also available on the NBC app

Mindy Kaling took matters into her own hands! The actress hilariously recalls to Access Hollywood what went down when she decided to follow in Naomi Campbell's footsteps and clean her own airplane seat. Mindy confessed to correspondent Lilliana Vazquez that she "had the best flight" after she scrubbed it down because she knew she wasn't going to "get infected by anything." The comedian also chats about her role in the highly-anticipated new series "The Morning Show."

Appearing: