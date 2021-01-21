Also available on the nbc app

Vice President…Mindy Kaling? According to her daughter, why not? The actress and author revealed that 3-year-old Katherine – who she calls Kit – mistook newly sworn-in VP Kamala Harris for her famous mom while watching the inauguration on Jan. 20. Mindy shared a cute Instagram photo of Katherine – who she calls Kit – observing the milestone moment and told followers that she got a message about Kit's reaction that made her day. "I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy,'" Mindy wrote. "Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

