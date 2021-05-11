Main Content

Mindy Kaling & Mario Lopez Bond Over Being Children Of Immigrant Parents

Mindy Kaling is getting real about diversity in film and television. The former “Office” star spoke with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about all her new projects on Access Daily and when Mario pointed out that they are both children of immigrant parents, Mindy said to him, “I would look at your show, my friend Tracey Wigfield is the, you know, creator of the new ‘Saved By The Bell’ and like the representation on that show, but the fact that it’s so funny too is just awesome. And so I’ve been psyched. I just think there’s so much great stuff going on and yeah. I used to not talk about being a child of immigrants as much and now I feel like I can say it proudly.” Catch Mindy in season two of “Never Have I Ever” on Netflix in July.

