Also available on the NBC app

Step right up, people! Hollywood's biggest stars hit the polls on Super Tuesday to take advantage of their constitutional right to vote. From Viola Davis to Sarah Michelle Gellar, celebrities proudly snapped selfies to show off their stickers and encourage fans to also get in on the action. Mindy Kaling played her part by sharing an adorable snap to social media, while birthday girl Jessica Biel took a break from celebrating to cast her ballot! She wrote, "Proof that I did more than just eat cake today. If you don't vote, then you don't get a sticker to post on Instagram. You also don't get to have your voice heard and influence the world we all live in, but also… the sticker."

Appearing: