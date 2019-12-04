Also available on the NBC app

Mindy Kaling is ready for Harvard Law School! The "Late Night" star showed off her love for pop culture as she perfectly channeled Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" character Elle Woods. "@reesewitherspoon Am I doing this right? #ElleWoods," Mindy wondered, alongside photos recreating scenes from the iconic movie. The comedienne dressed up in a light blue bathrobe with a stuffed animal dog to mimic Bruiser Woods. Reese even gave her stamp of approval in the comments, gushing, "Nailed it!"

