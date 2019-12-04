Normani Calls Camila Cabello's Past Racist Remarks 'Devastating'
CLIP 02/28/20
Mindy Kaling is ready for Harvard Law School! The "Late Night" star showed off her love for pop culture as she perfectly channeled Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" character Elle Woods. "@reesewitherspoon Am I doing this right? #ElleWoods," Mindy wondered, alongside photos recreating scenes from the iconic movie. The comedienne dressed up in a light blue bathrobe with a stuffed animal dog to mimic Bruiser Woods. Reese even gave her stamp of approval in the comments, gushing, "Nailed it!"