"Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan landed her role in the hit Netflix series in the most unexpected way. She saw Mindy Kaling post an open casting call on Twitter and jumped into action. Maitreyi grabbed her friend and her mom's camera to film the audition that would change her life. Tune in for more with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

