‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Fangirls Over Brad Pitt While Accepting Historic Oscars Award

CLIP04/25/21

Yuh-Jung Youn made history with her win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Minari,” becoming the first Korean actress and second Asian actress to take home the award. The star had the cutest acceptance speech – starting out with a fan girl moment over presenter Brad Pitt, asking where he was when they were filming the movie. The 73-year-old also adorably thanked her sons, joking that they keep telling her to work as well as saying she feels lucky to have own.

