Milo Ventimiglia may have lost out on the chance to be the next Dark Knight once Robert Pattinson scored the gig, but is he really "too old" for the role anyway? Not according to his "This Is Us" fam, who told Access Hollywood that it's "insane" to think Milo has aged past the possibility of crushing it as Batman. But what does he really think of RPatz's potential as the Caped Crusader?

