Milo Ventimiglia Says 'This Is Us' Series Finale Will Leave Fans Feeling 'Complete'

The tears will certainly be flowing for "This Is Us" fans when the show's finale airs this week. "I think it's gonna be a completely satisfied kind of cry … but I think what so many people are gonna feel is complete," Milo Ventimiglia told Access Hollywood at the hit series' red carpet finale event. Milo and Mandy Moore also shared what it was like filming their momentous train reunion scene for the show's penultimate episode. The series finale of "This Is Us" airs Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

