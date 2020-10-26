Also available on the nbc app

Milo Ventimiglia is celebrating Mandy Moore's baby news! "We're all super excited," the "This Is Us" actor told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans of his co-star's pregnancy. "She's my TV wife. So when she told me and told a lot of us that she was pregnant, it was a really proud, exciting moment … [She and Taylor are] two people that really should be parents." Milo also teased how "This Is Us" will incorporate Mandy's baby bump into this season's storyline. Plus, the NBC star opened about if he sees kids in his future. "This Is Us" returns Oct. 27 at 9/8c on NBC.

