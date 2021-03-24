Also available on the nbc app

Milo Ventimiglia spoke to Access Hollywood about this season of “This Is Us” and how the show is incorporating many of today’s current events in the show. The actor also gushed about meeting his costar Mandy Moore’s newborn son Gus by video chatting, “FaceTime, yeah, a little bit. I’m so happy for Mandy and Taylor. I feel like a broken record saying this, those are people you want to be parents. You want them teaching a young human being how to be, how to look at the world. But Milo also noticed something about Gus that looked just like his mom, “I remember the first thing, I talked to Mandy not too far after she had the baby and she sent me a photo and I said, ‘Wow, he’s got your upper lip.’ It’s funny, the things you notice, Mandy is one of my closest friends, we’ve been, side by each for 5 years together. You learn details of your costars and your friends when you’re around them all time, enough to look at her baby and be like, ‘he’s got your upper lip’. I’m really happy and she’s taken a well-deserved maternity leave but I’m also very much looking forward to my friend coming back to work.”

