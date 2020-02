Also available on the NBC app

Is there anything John Legend can't do?! At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about John's upcoming cameo on the NBC drama. The actor says John and his talent are brought into the fold in a "clever" way – and yes, a piano is involved! Milo also looks back at where he was 20 years ago before he found stardom.

Appearing: