Millionaire Mukbang Sensation Bloveslife Is Dying To Feast On Seafood With Cardi B

Bloveslife may be the queen of mukbangs, but she's got another icon on her mind! The food aficionado, who has made a career out of eating massive amounts of food on YouTube, tells Access she's hoping to get Cardi B to join her for a future mukbang. The internet star also discusses her meteoric rise to fame, and she reveals how she told her husband she was quitting her job to make mukbangs her full-time focus.

