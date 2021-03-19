Main Content

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Empower Girls By Showing Her True Self: 'I Get My Weekend Pimples'

“Godzilla vs. Kong” stars Millie Bobby Brown and Julian Dennison spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about their upcoming blockbuster film. Millie opened about sharing photos of herself without makeup on to empower young girls, “I find it important to show girls that what you’re seeing right here or what you’re seeing on social media is not the real thing. Julian knows I would come to set in my pajamas with my pimples on full show. So I think it’s important to show girls that we’re not all perfect, we all go through our stages, I get my weekend pimples and they end on Monday, thank god. I’m a normal girl trying to figure this all out and showing that will empower girls.” “Godzilla vs Kong” is out in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31.

