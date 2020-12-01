Also available on the nbc app

Millie Bobby Brown is asking fans for respect. The "Stranger Things" star got emotional in a series of since-deleted videos posted to her Instagram Story as she tearfully described being harassed while Christmas shopping with her mom. She said, "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful. I'm still trying to navigate this all, and it's still overwhelming." The impassioned plea from the 16-year-old actress came shortly after she deleted her popular TikTok account without warning.

Appearing: