Millie Bobby Brown's style is evolving! While looking back at some of her memorable ballgown-style looks at past Emmy Awards, the "Stranger Things" star told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that her fashion sensibilities have changed as she's grown up in the public eye. "I'm going into the more body-style of dresses now, because I would always do the poofy dresses because I was 12 and 13 and 14. I'm 16 now. I am growing up, we should let everyone know," she teased. "So yeah, I'm definitely growing up, and my fashion sense is becoming more fitted to my body." Millie and her "Enola Homes" co-star Louis Partridge also talked about filming their new movie – and joked about how nervous Louis was in his audition! "Enola Holmes" hits Netflix on Sept. 23.

