Millie Bobby Brown On Her March For Our Lives Jacket At Kids' Choice; Actress Talks 'Stranger Things' Fan Reactions

At the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for PaleyFest 2018, Millie Bobby Brown speaks with Access about the jacket she wore at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards the night before, which paid tribute to those who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Plus, the actress tells Access what fans have shared with her about how meaningful her "Stranger Things" character, Eleven/Elle, has been to them.

