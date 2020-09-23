Also available on the nbc app

Who is Millie Bobby Brown going to "keep up" with once the Kardashians say goodbye to reality tv? The "Stranger Things" star is already mourning the loss of her not-so-guilty pleasure show, telling Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp that she already can't imagine life without "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" even though it’s not going off the air until next year. But would Millie ever consider stepping in front of the camera to document her own life? Not so fast!

Appearing: