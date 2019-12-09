Millie Bobby Brown Had Best Reaction After Being Accused Of Faking Her Skincare Routine

Also available on the NBC app

Millie Bobby Brown addressed critics who accused her of faking her skincare routine. "I'm still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better – I'm not an expert," she wrote on Instagram. "I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that's not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciated all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! ily guys x."

