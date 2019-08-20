Millie Bobby Brown Gets Into Beauty And Skincare Game With All Vegan Products

Also available on the NBC app

Millie Bobby Brown wants to get your skin right! The "Stranger Things" star took to Instagram to announce the launch of her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. The actress' affordable product line includes both skincare and makeup from face wash and moisturizer to lipstick and brow gel. "Literally the love of my life," the 15-year-old gushed. "I can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it."

