Also available on the NBC app

Millie Bobby Brown just turned 16, and she's using her special day to shine a light on something important. The birthday girl shared a powerful Instagram message and video about the darker side of fame, which she's faced firsthand over the past few years. " Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change," she wrote in part.

Appearing: