Millie Bobby Brown may have a new man in her life! The 15-year-old “Stranger Things” star posed with 17-year-old Joseph Robinson on the rugby player’s Snapchat, where the two wrapped their arms around each other and topped the photo off with a loved-up caption. The young lovebirds reportedly met while on vacation in the Maldives over two months ago, and according to social media sleuths, they may have even spent the holidays together.

