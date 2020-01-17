Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong! The pop princess gave fans a peek at her and the Aussie singer "werking out" before Miley turned up the heat even more with a playful topless video. It seems 2020 is off to a solid start for Miley following her and Liam Hemsworth's separation and divorce the previous year, but she's not the only one who's moved on. Liam was spotted kissing reported girlfriend Gabriella Brooks during a recent beach date in Australia.

