Plot twist! Two of Miley Cyrus and Reese Witherspoon's most iconic characters have a lot more in common than we knew, and the realization left Reese in shock. During a conversation on Miley's new "Bright Minded" Instagram Live interview series, the "Slide Away" singer revealed that Hannah Montana and Reese's "Big Little Lies" mom, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, both have the same beachside mansion as their home. "Oh my god, I knew I knew that house from somewhere!" Reese said when Miley told her the fun fact.

