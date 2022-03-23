Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Miley Cyrus Shares Scary Video After Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Lightning Storm

CLIP03/23/22
Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is safe and sound after a scary traveling incident. The music superstar revealed that her plane made an emergency landing after getting struck by lightning on Tuesday. Miley and her crew were on their way to a music festival in Paraguay when the inclement weather forced a sudden change in plans. In an Instagram update, the "Plastic Hearts" singer shared scary video of multiple lightning flashes during the flight but assured fans that everyone aboard was OK.

Appearing:
Tags: Miley Cyrus, miley cyrus plane, miley cyrus emergency landing, asuncionico, music
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.