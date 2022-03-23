Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is safe and sound after a scary traveling incident. The music superstar revealed that her plane made an emergency landing after getting struck by lightning on Tuesday. Miley and her crew were on their way to a music festival in Paraguay when the inclement weather forced a sudden change in plans. In an Instagram update, the "Plastic Hearts" singer shared scary video of multiple lightning flashes during the flight but assured fans that everyone aboard was OK.

