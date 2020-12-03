Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus isn't holding back about her split from Liam Hemsworth and why they may have never tied the knot in the first place if it weren't for a sudden tragedy. The "Midnight Sky" singer revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Dec. 2 that despite her and Liam's decade-long love story culminating with an intimate wedding in December 2018, they weren't exactly planning to rush to the altar – until a wildfire destroyed their Malibu home earlier that year and changed Miley's perspective on life.

