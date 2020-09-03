Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Miley Cyrus Says Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth ‘F**king Sucked’

CLIP09/03/20
Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her divorce. The “Midnight Sky” singer was on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast where she got real about her divorce from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, admitting that going through the experience was not pleasant to say the least. Miley and Liam had a super public on-and-off relationship. They met on the set of “The Last Song” and made their red carpet debut in 2010. They were then on-and-off for years, finally getting back together and getting married in 2018. However, they ended up calling it quits in 2019 with their divorce being reportedly finalized in January 2020.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, couples, divorces, Joe Rogan, joe rogan experience, breakups
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.