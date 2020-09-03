Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her divorce. The “Midnight Sky” singer was on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast where she got real about her divorce from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, admitting that going through the experience was not pleasant to say the least. Miley and Liam had a super public on-and-off relationship. They met on the set of “The Last Song” and made their red carpet debut in 2010. They were then on-and-off for years, finally getting back together and getting married in 2018. However, they ended up calling it quits in 2019 with their divorce being reportedly finalized in January 2020.

