Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus opened up about her former marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a candid interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The 28-year-old revealed her marriage to the “Hunger Games” actor was an attempt to save herself. “I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself,” she admitted. The famous couple called it quits in August 2019 less than a year after getting married. Miley also revealed her previous battle with drugs and alcohol use.

Appearing: