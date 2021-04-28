Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus truly had the best of both worlds as a teen! In a 2006 unearthed interview with Access Hollywood, the “Hannah Montana" star was joined by her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, where she opened up about feeling proud to be a role model and how she looked to Hilary Duff’s career for inspiration. Miley and her dad also talked about her dating life at 13 and Miley shared why her dad is definitely the "cool parent." Listen to "The Vault" by Access Hollywood to hear more: https://apple.co/2QpBXPb

