Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is bringing the heat to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The musician stepped up her game at the award show where she took to the stage to perform “Midnight Sky” and she definitely slayed in a thigh-high dress and a high-heat performance. At one point, the 27-year-old stripped down and made a return to her infamous wrecking ball, swinging on a sparkly disco ball as she belted out her bop on top of the stage.

Appearing: