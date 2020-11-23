Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is recommitting to sobriety after a slight recent setback. The "Prisoner" songstress revealed during a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she recently broke her months-long sobriety streak. “I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic, fell off,” she shared. “I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f***ing sober.' I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that – now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

