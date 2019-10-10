Miley Cyrus Recovers From Surgery With Shirtless Beau Cody Simpson: 'My Sick Girl Finally Free'

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus is on the mend with a little eye candy! The 26-year-old pop star shared a cuddly pic with shirtless beau Cody Simpson after she was released from the hospital following a bout of tonsillitis. "She made it home," she posted. "Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$." The 22-year-old Aussie also celebrated her return on his Instagram Story with a cute snap of Miley dressed in a sweatshirt that read "Freedom," writing, "My sick girl finally free."

