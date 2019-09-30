Miley Cyrus Pens Message About Unconditional Love Following Liam Hemsworth, Kaitlynn Carter Splits

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus penned a message about unconditional love. She shared a sweet snap with two doggos writing, "Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to love without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … love & be loved. nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex …. they love back 100x all they as is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness." She ended the post on a cryptic note saying, "reminds me of someone."

Appearing: