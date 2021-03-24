Elliot Page Is Ready For Summer In Shirtless Poolside Pic: ‘Trans BB’s First Swim Trunks’
CLIP 05/24/21
Main Content
Sweet niblets! Miley Cyrus is remembering her iconic role on “Hannah Montana” on the show’s 15th anniversary. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a letter written on “Hannah Montana” stationary captioning the post, “Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever.” The show’s Instagram account reposted the letter writing, “Nice to hear from you @mileycyrus. It’s only been a decade.”