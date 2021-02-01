Also available on the nbc app

Now, this is music to our ears! Miley Cyrus generously offered to perform at Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding to fiancé Blake Shelton when the two pop icons shared a sweet exchange on Twitter. It all began when the "Hollaback Girl" singer praised Miley's rendition of "Prisoner" from her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR. The Disney Channel alum responded to the compliment by calling Gwen her "hero" and extending her talents for the highly anticipated nuptials! She tweeted, "@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

Appearing: