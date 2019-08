Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus has some new ink. The pop star debuted a new tattoo at the 2019 MTV VMAs that reads, "my head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free." The quote, which is from a Pixie's song, comes after Miley's split from Liam Hemsworth was made public. Following the VMAs, the singer was reportedly spotted packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter at an after party.

