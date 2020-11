Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus’ mom is sharing an update about her daughter. Tish Cyrus was on “The Chicks In The Office” podcast, where she shares an update about the “Slide Away” singer’s sobriety. “First of all, Miley doesn’t even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn’t drink. She’s the cleanest person I know. She’s like, she’s just so solid,” Tish said.

