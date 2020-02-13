Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus can add supermodel to her resume! The 27-year-old made a surprise appearance at Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show on Wednesday, and she absolutely rocked the runway. The “Slide Away” singer flaunted her sculpted abs under a chic black ensemble as she carried a black-and-white coat in her gloved hands. Miley walked alongside professional models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss as fellow stars Anna Wintour, Yolanda Hadid, Nicki Minaj and many more watched New York Fashion Week’s final show.

Appearing: