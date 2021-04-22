Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is roasting her love life. The “Wrecking Ball” singer is stirring the pot in her new TikTok video that shows a montage of media headlines talking about her failed relationships. The video is to promote her remix of the Kid Laroi’s 2020 single “Without You.” In the TikTok, Miley lip sings lyrics from her new song as headlines about her past relationships flash on screen before TikTok star King Moxu appears and kisses the singer.

