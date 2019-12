Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance is heating up! The songstress took to her Instagram Story to share a steamy snapshot of her and Cody locking lips over bowls of soothing soups. "Soup is an aphrodisiac," Miley declared alongside the steamy pic. But the lovefest didn't stop there! Shortly before Miley proved that her soup had special powers, the couple's mothers gave their seal of approval.

